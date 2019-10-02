POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mark Zuckerberg blasts Big Tech breakup plan
Mark Zuckerberg blasts Big Tech breakup plan
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and prospective president Elizabeth Warren are at war. Warren says she'll look to break up big tech firms if she's elected president in 2020- thereby reducing their profit and power. And the boss of the biggest social media site does not like the sound of that and was recorded complaining about the idea. And now audio of him complaining about it has been leaked on the internet. #Warren2020 #Zuckerberg #BreakUpBigTech
October 2, 2019
