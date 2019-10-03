POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli Prime Minister accused of wrongly receiving gifts | Money Talks
02:04
BizTech
Pre-trial hearings in three separate corruption and bribery cases began in Israel on Wednesday. The subject of those hearings is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He currently heads a caretaker government but is struggling to form a coalition, following another inconclusive general election. The attorney general says Netanyahu has a case to answer to and is determined to press charges. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Israel #Netanyahu #Bribery
October 3, 2019
