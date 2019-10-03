Saudi Arabia shrugs off post-Khashoggi fallout | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A year ago, the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul sparked global outrage. The fight for justice is still ongoing, and among those pledging their support is Khashoggi's former employer, Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, who was in Istanbul for a special memorial service. Facing criticism for their ties to Saudi Arabia, many world leaders and international companies initially distanced themselves from Riyadh. But as Mobin Nasir reports, many of them are back in business with the oil-rich kingdom. And for more on the story, Taha Arvas joined us on set. He is a financial columnist at Daily Sabah newspaper. #Khashoggi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiConsulate
October 3, 2019
