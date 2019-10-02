October 2, 2019
02:42
02:42
Brexit Battle: Boris Johnson announces new Brexit proposal
Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has laid out a five-point Brexit offer to the EU, but Brussels says there is "very little time" to do a deal. Johnson's plans contain ideas to replace the Irish Backstop part of the Brexit deal, but suggested there would have to be customs checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Previously that has been unacceptable to both Ireland and Brussels
