POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Alberto Manguel
07:27
World
Alberto Manguel
For many, long gone are the days of searching dusty shelves for something to read. Tablets and smartphones are now the norms. But does jumping off the page and onto a screen, causing us to read less? What will we do with all those libraries full of books? We asked these questions to Alberto Manguel. He's not just the director of the National Library of Argentina, but also a writer and world-renowned bibliophile who owns more than 40.000 books. #AlbertoManguel #Library #Argentina
October 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?