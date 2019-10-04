POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kashmir Under Siege?
26:00
World
Kashmir Under Siege?
On August 5th, India revoked Article 370 stripping Kashmir of its special status. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he removed Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status to rid the disputed region of terrorism. Now, India claims Kashmir is returning to ‘normal’ but those on the ground say the area remains almost paralysed. So what's next for Kashmir? Guests: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ajai Shukla Retired Indian Army Colonel and Journalist Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur President of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement
October 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?