Amber Guyger killed Botham Jean. His brother hugged her

The complexity of American racial politics are shown through the case of Amber Guyger. A white police officer who killed an unarmed black man in his own home. Her sentence shocked some on social media, she got 10 years. What the brother of the man she killed did in the court presents, for some, another level of difficulty in understanding what happened and why #BothamJean #AmberGuyger #Forgiveness