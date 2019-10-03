WTO approves US tariffs on $7.5B of EU goods | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The World Trade Organization has given the US permission to impose tariffs on some of Europe's most popular exports. It's the culmination of a 15-year case on financial perks that European governments have granted to the plane-maker, Airbus. The WTO has ruled those subsidies were illegal and while President Donald Trump has hailed the decision as a big win, the US may need to hold-off on the celebrations. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Michael Maibach, former president and CEO of the European American Business Council.
October 3, 2019
