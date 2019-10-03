POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq Protests: At least 27 dead in anti-govt demonstrations
Iraq Protests: At least 27 dead in anti-govt demonstrations
Three days of anti-government protests in Iraq have resulted in at least twenty seven people dead. Hundreds more have been wounded. The protests, which began in the capital, Baghdad are being mostly staged by youths demanding jobs, improved services and an end to corruption. The demonstrations have since spread to cities across the mainly Shia south, making it the most serious challenge to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's year-old government.
October 3, 2019
