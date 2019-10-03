World Share

Plastic Pollution: Ocean Cleanup System succeeds in its mission

There's been a breakthrough in the battle against plastic pollution in the world's oceans. A company based in the Netherlands called Ocean Clean Up has announced the successful trial of a new device designed to collect huge amounts of plastic by remote control. It's been trialled in the Great Pacific Garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean, an enormous body of plastic waste that drifts on natural currents between Hawaii and the West Coast of the US.