Frieze London 2019 | 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair | Canan Tolon
In this episode of Showcase; Frieze London 2019 00:53 Jean Wainwright, Professor of Contemporary Art and Photography at UCA 02:05 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair 09:22 Touria El Glaoui, Founding Director Founding Director of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair 09:32 Nikolay Nasedkin: Oil. A Personal Story 15:19 A Place and a Story 17:45 Canan Tolon: You Say 21:31 #FriezeLondon2019 #CananTolon #ContemporaryArt
October 4, 2019
