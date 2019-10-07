POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Somalia After AMISOM
26:00
World
Somalia After AMISOM
The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is charged with fighting US-designated terror group Al Shabab on the ground. AMISOM is made up of African Union soldiers with a UN-sanctioned mandate to maintain peace, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and help keep Al Shabab in check. But they're set to leave in 2021 and these days are busy training their replacements. So, will AMISOM's withdrawal bring peace to Somalia? Or leave the nation's people, and the new troops in charge of protecting them, even more vulnerable? Guests: Abdulaziz Ali Ibrahim Xildhiban Former Spokesman for the Somali Internal Security Ministry Mohamud Yussuf Journalist and Political Commentator Matt Bryden Executive Chairman at Sahan Research David Otto Counter Terrorism Specialist
October 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?