World Share

Justice for Khashoggi

The killing of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, put the spotlight on Saudi Arabia, particularly, its young Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. The murder also strained Turkey’s ties with the US, after President Trump sided with the crown prince over his own intelligence agency’s assessment, and their NATO ally. We breakdown the diplomatic fallout. Guests: Talha Kose Chair of the Political Science Department at Ibn Haldun University Daud Abdullah Former Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain