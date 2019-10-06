World Share

Tunisia Election: Tunisians hope for a brighter economic future

Tunisians are heading to the polls to choose new members of parliament. The vote is crucial because it will determine the country's pathway for the next five years. One of the most significant issues for policymakers is unemployment...It sits at 15 per cent, and is even higher among the youth. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, a lack of job opportunities is forcing people to leave the country. #TunisiaElections2019 #TunisiaUnemployment #Immigration