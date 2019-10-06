POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tunisia Election: Tunisians hope for a brighter economic future
02:40
World
Tunisia Election: Tunisians hope for a brighter economic future
Tunisians are heading to the polls to choose new members of parliament. The vote is crucial because it will determine the country's pathway for the next five years. One of the most significant issues for policymakers is unemployment...It sits at 15 per cent, and is even higher among the youth. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, a lack of job opportunities is forcing people to leave the country. #TunisiaElections2019 #TunisiaUnemployment #Immigration
October 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?