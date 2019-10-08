POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iraq’s Deadly Demonstrations
26:00
World
Iraq’s Deadly Demonstrations
The death toll from Iraq’s anti-government protests has climbed to more than one hundred people and thousands more are wounded, but Iraq’s protests continue as rampant corruption, high unemployment and poor public services still plague the country. The demonstrators are calling on Prime Minister, Adil Abdul Mahdi to resign, but he’s promised to make serious changes. Will it be enough to end the unrest? Guests: Ahmed Rushdi Senior Foreign Policy Adviser to the Iraqi Parliament Ali Mamouri Editor of the Iraq Pulse Desk at Al-Monitor Kadhim al Waeli Former Special Adviser to the US-led Coalition against Daesh
October 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?