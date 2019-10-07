BizTech Share

Anger over unemployment, corruption fuel unrest in Iraq | Money Talks

Over the past week, fighting between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters has killed more than 100 people and injured thousands. That's amid calls for a complete overhaul of the political establishment. These latest demonstrations first broke out in Baghdad and have spread across the south, with people demanding jobs, better services and an end to endemic corruption in the oil-rich country. As Sibel Karkus reports, while the government has promised reforms, it may not be enough to quell the protests. For more, we spoke to Ahmed Tabaqchali, chief investment officer at AFC Iraq Fund in Sulaimaniya, Iraq