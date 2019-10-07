POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US starts withdrawal from Northern Syria
US troops have begun withdrawing from positions in northern Syria, paving the way for a Turkish operation against terrorists in northeast Syria which Washington has been using in the fight against Daesh. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara's aim was to set up a "safe zone" for Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey. Meanwhile mixed messages from Donald Trump who at first defended the US withdrawal but is now threatening to "totally destroy and obliterate" the Turkish economy if Ankara took any action he considered "off-limits". #Syria #UStroops #Turkey
October 7, 2019
