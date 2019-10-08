POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Tale of two Guantanamos, Part 1: Col Michael Bumgarner
28:58
World
Bigger Than Five conducts an exclusive interview with Col. Michael Bumgarner, the commander of Guantanamo Bay prison from 2005-2006. Among other topics, Bumgarner addresses the treatment of prisoners and allegations that three prisoners died from torture while he was in charge of the prison. A shorter version of this interview aired on Bigger Than Five Episode “Guantanamo Forever” on 10/2/2019.
October 8, 2019
