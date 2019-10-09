World Share

Indonesia’s Democratic Dilemma

Jakarta is experiencing the country's worst post-election violence in 20 years. Even President Joko Widodo’s own supporters are questioning his commitment to rooting out corruption and now the president’s biggest challenge may be restoring people's faith in democracy. So, will these latest protests change the mind of Widodo who won fifty five percent of the vote? Guests: Maryam Jameelah Protester Dradjad Wibowo Council of Honor Member with the National Mandate Party Shoeb Kagda Founder of the Indonesia Economic Forum Andreas Harsono Human Rights Watch Researcher and Author