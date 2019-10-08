POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China halts NBA broadcasts after executive's tweet | Money Talks
The Chinese government has called a foul against the National Basketball Association, threatening billions of dollars of business. That's after one of the league's most high-profile executives took the side of anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong. As Paolo Montecillo reports, the crisis could further dim the prospects of ending the trade war between the world's two largest economies. For more, we spoke to Harry Horton in Washington, DC.
October 8, 2019
