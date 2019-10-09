POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
State Dept blocks ambassador from testifying - Trump Impeachment
The White House has notified Congress that the Trump administration will not participate in what it's calling an' "illegitimate" impeachment probe by Democrats. It follows the State Department's decision to block Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, from testifying to the inquiry committee. The committee is investigating allegations President Trump abused his office by urging his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Joe Biden, his main democratic rival. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
October 9, 2019
