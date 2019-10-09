POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Breaking News: Turkey's Peace Spring offensive begins
02:23
World
Breaking News: Turkey's Peace Spring offensive begins
Turkish military has now started its operation against the YPG terror group. The operational goal is to create a safe zone for the return of more than one million Syrian refugees displaced by war. The advance by Turkey follows US President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that he was withdrawing US troops from the region. The American withdrawal is designed to avoid accidental confrontations on the battlefield between the two NATO allies. Ankara is carrying out the operation with its regional ally - the newly formed Syrian National Army. One division, the Al Hamza brigade, has been training for the past six months. and has the support of local Arabs and Kurds. #Kurds #OperationPeaceSpring #Syria
October 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?