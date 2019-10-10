POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'SUSPEND TRUMP'S TWITTER ACCOUNT?!' Who's trying to stop the President tweeting?!
26:00
World
Click and watch NEXTRA with Joy Villa and Brandon Straka: https://youtu.be/lJ0m3-mxG-Q Kamala Harris has written a letter to the CEO of Twitter asking him to suspend Donald Trump's Twitter account. She says the President has gone too far over this whole whistle-blower scandal. Vocal Trump supporter Joy Villa says that's rubbish and seasoned Democrat Jim Manley says Trump's tweets are great… more evidence for the impeachment inquiry!
October 10, 2019
