Turkey's Border Security: International reactions to the Turkey's operation in Syria
03:08
World
Turkey's Border Security: International reactions to the Turkey's operation in Syria
NATO's secretary-general will be in Turkey later on Friday to meet Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. NATO has previously called on Turkey to act with restraint and warned against jeopardising the gains made against Daesh in the past few years. Sarah Morice reports on how the international community is reacting to the Turkish operation. #Nato #OperationPeaceSpring #Syria
October 11, 2019
