World Share

Abiy Ahmed: 2019 Peace Laureate | Rohingya in Myanmar

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed wins the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize after ending a bitter 20-year war with neighbouring Eritrea. But was he this year’s most deserving contender? And we speak to the UN’s Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee and ask if she thinks Myanmar’s de-factor leader, Aung San Suu Kyi should be stripped of the Nobel Peace Prize she won in 1991. Guests: Awol Allo Nominated Abiy Ahmed for the Nobel Peace Prize Henrik Urdal Director of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo David Swanson Director of World Beyond War Yanghee Lee UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar