POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Poland Elections: Right-wing ruling party expected to win Sunday
02:18
World
Poland Elections: Right-wing ruling party expected to win Sunday
On Sunday, Poland votes in its general election. Since 2015, the country has been ruled by the Conservative Law and Justice Party. It has overseen unprecedented economic growth but has also introduced controversial policies affecting the independence of the judiciary and conservative social policies that have rewarded traditional family values. Its critics, including the EU accuse it of compromising Polish democracy. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead. #PolandElections, #EU, #Warsaw
October 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?