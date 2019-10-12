World Share

Poland Elections: Right-wing ruling party expected to win Sunday

On Sunday, Poland votes in its general election. Since 2015, the country has been ruled by the Conservative Law and Justice Party. It has overseen unprecedented economic growth but has also introduced controversial policies affecting the independence of the judiciary and conservative social policies that have rewarded traditional family values. Its critics, including the EU accuse it of compromising Polish democracy. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead. #PolandElections, #EU, #Warsaw