Ecuador Protests: Protesters, govt reach deal to end violence
Ecuador's president and indigenous leaders have reached an agreement to end nearly two weeks of violent protests. Demonstrations against an austerity package had paralysed the economy, and led to the deaths of seven people. The agreement to reverse the austerity measures suggests the government is walking away from a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a four billion dollar bailout.
October 14, 2019
