POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European agricultural sector braces for tariffs | Money Talks
02:18
BizTech
European agricultural sector braces for tariffs | Money Talks
The World Trade Organization has given the US the green light to impose tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of European products, over a dispute on plane subsidies. The decision could open up a new front in President Donald Trump's trade war with Washington's allies. Italian cheese, Spanish olives and Scotch whisky are among the goods earmarked for a 25 percent levy on October 18th. As Sarah Morice reports, European farmers say their livelihoods are on the line.\ #EUfarmers #Tariffs #WTO
October 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?