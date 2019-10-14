BizTech Share

Licence fees favour big firms in Lesotho cannabis trade | Money Talks

The landlocked African kingdom of Lesotho legalised the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes in 2017. It was seen as a boon by small-scale farmers, who'd been growing the crop for years. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, many still rely on illegally smuggling their harvests out of the country, and the government may be to blame. #MedicalMarijuana #Lesotho #SmallScaleFarmers