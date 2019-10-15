POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'Fortnite' virtual apocalypse draws 6M viewers | Money Talks
01:12
BizTech
'Fortnite' virtual apocalypse draws 6M viewers | Money Talks
The nightmare for many gamers is over. Millions of 'Fortnite' fans panicked on Sunday, when their favourite game went dark for nearly two days, leaving players with nothing to do but stare at a black hole on their screens. Turns out it was just the most dramatic server maintenance and PR stunt in video gaming history. The game's now back online with a new look. #Fortnite #VirtualApocolypse #Gaming
October 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?