BizTech Share

'Fortnite' virtual apocalypse draws 6M viewers | Money Talks

The nightmare for many gamers is over. Millions of 'Fortnite' fans panicked on Sunday, when their favourite game went dark for nearly two days, leaving players with nothing to do but stare at a black hole on their screens. Turns out it was just the most dramatic server maintenance and PR stunt in video gaming history. The game's now back online with a new look. #Fortnite #VirtualApocolypse #Gaming