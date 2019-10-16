POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Arming One Terrorist Group Against Another
Arming one terrorist group to fight another. That's been the US policy in Syria for the past several years. Starting in 2015, the US armed and trained the YPG to fight Daesh, despite knowing it had links to the PKK terror group. The Turkish government criticized the move from the start, and warned of consequences, which are playing out today in northern Syria under Operation Peace Spring. And after initially declaring his indifference, President Trump switched between defending his abandonment of the YPG and the withdrawal of US troops, to imposing sanctions on Turkey. So how did we get here? How did these two NATO allies drift so far apart? Aadel Haleem has this report.
October 16, 2019
