World Share

Alliance in Crisis?

Since the launch of Operation Peace Spring, Turkey has made significant gains in clearing terrorists from the Syrian side of its border. But many western countries are alleging that the operation will lead to Daesh’s resurgence. Turkey has been one of the main victims of Daesh attacks and has launched numerous operations to combat the terror group. We look at what’s behind this misinformation and why many western countries are failing to understand Turkey’s national security threats. Guests Vehbi Baysan - Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University Sean Michael Cox - Professor at Bahcesehir University Adam Garrie – Political analyst