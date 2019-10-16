POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU's Donald Tusk says deal still possible this week | Money Talks
07:14
BizTech
EU's Donald Tusk says deal still possible this week | Money Talks
The UK and EU are on the verge of striking a Brexit deal. With just two weeks left until Britain's planned exit from the EU, last-minute talks to try and seal an agreement are under way. Officials say differences over the terms of the split have narrowed, but some obstacles remain. Sibel Karkus has more. For on this we were joined by Economist Steve Keen in Amsterdam. #IrishBoarder #Brexit #Negotiations
October 16, 2019
