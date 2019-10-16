Anti-government protesters prevent Lam's speech | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has pledged to address the city's notorious housing shortage in her annual policy address. She attempted to give the speech in the Legislative Council, but heckling in the chamber forced her to retreat and deliver her speech via video instead. Her comments come as US lawmakers establish an annual review on Hong Kong's autonomy. They're evaluating whether it still merits special trading status. Caroline Malone reports from Hong Kong. For more on this, Phar Kim Beng joined us from London. He's a political economist and founder of consulting firm Echo Strategic Insight. #CarrieLam #HongKong #Protesters
