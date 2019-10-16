BizTech Share

US prosecutors charge Turkey's Halkbank | Money Talks

State prosecutors in New York have filed criminal charges against Turkey's state-owned Halkbank. It's accused of flouting US sanctions on Iran between 2013 and 2016. Prosecutors allege the bank helped Tehran earn $20 billion from oil sales using gold instead of US dollars. For more analysis on the Halkbank case – we spoke to Mehmet Akif Isik - chairman of Turkish consultancy firm Corintco. #HalkBank #USsanctions #Iran