US prosecutors charge Turkey's Halkbank | Money Talks
State prosecutors in New York have filed criminal charges against Turkey's state-owned Halkbank. It's accused of flouting US sanctions on Iran between 2013 and 2016. Prosecutors allege the bank helped Tehran earn $20 billion from oil sales using gold instead of US dollars. For more analysis on the Halkbank case – we spoke to Mehmet Akif Isik - chairman of Turkish consultancy firm Corintco. #HalkBank #USsanctions #Iran
October 16, 2019
