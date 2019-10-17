Powerful typhoon set to be Japan's costliest | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
02:17
Typhoon Hagibis has wreaked havoc on central and eastern Japan killing more than 70 people and injuring hundreds of others. The country has had to cancel major events including some Rugby World Cup matches and the new emperor's enthronement ceremony. It's the most powerful storm to hit since 1958, and as Laila Humairah reports, it's expected to be one of Japan's costliest too. #Typhoon #NaturalDisaster #RWC2019
October 17, 2019
