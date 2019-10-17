Washington and Ankara agree to northeast Syria ceasefire | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Vice President Mike Pence says Washington agrees with the need to establish a safe zone on Turkey southeastern border. The comments follow his meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior government officials. As part of the agreement, Turkey will establish a 32 kilometer safe zone. The deal entails a ceasefire that allows a YPG withdrawal. Vice President Pence says Washington will not impose further sanctions on Ankara. Financial columnist Taha Arvas joined us in the studio for more analysis of the Erdogan-Pence meeting. #Ceasefire #Syria #YPG
October 17, 2019
