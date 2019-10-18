POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Border Security: Concerns of Daesh resurgence in northeast Syria
03:20
World
Turkey’s Border Security: Concerns of Daesh resurgence in northeast Syria
Reports of prison breaks among Daesh captives in northeastern Syria have raised concerns of a possible resurgence by Daesh. Turkey also accuses the YPG terror group of deliberately letting some prisoners go. Tens of thousands of Daesh prisoners, including foreign nationals, are still being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces. The question is, what happens to them now? TRT World’s Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth reports.
October 18, 2019
