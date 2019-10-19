POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Serial Killer: Samuel Little confesses to strangling 93 people
01:43
World
US Serial Killer: Samuel Little confesses to strangling 93 people
A 79 year old man has been confirmed by the FBI as "the most prolific serial killer in US history". Samuel Little, who is already serving life in prison, has confessed to 93 murders over four decades. Investigators are now asking for the public's help in identifying dozens of victims - Jessica King reports from Los Angeles. #SamuelLittleInterview #SamuelLittleConfesses #SerialKillers
October 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?