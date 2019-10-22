POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Imprisoned Uighur activist Ilham Tohti becomes finalist for 2019 Sakharov Freedom of Thought prize
01:45
World
Imprisoned Uighur activist Ilham Tohti becomes finalist for 2019 Sakharov Freedom of Thought prize
A prominent Uighur academic and outspoken activist is a finalist for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. Ilham Tohti has been serving a life sentence for “inciting separatism” since 2014. Tohti is known for advocating for the human rights of Uighur Muslims and highlighting China’s oppression of the ethnic and religious minority. #China #Uighur #SakharovPrize
October 22, 2019
