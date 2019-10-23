World Share

Art Education for Women

Turkey's art world is a predominately male industry. But one refuge has been the Turkish National Technical Institute. It's been a place where women, especially those from poorer socio-economic backgrounds could get their start. Well, Showcase's Nursena Tuter attended an exhibition there to see how through education and hard work female artists here in Turkey are trying to get ahead. #Art #Women #TurkishNationalTechnicalInstitute