Brexit Crisis: PM Johnson loses crucial vote in parliament

The British prime minister has put his Brexit deal on hold, after losing a vote in parliament. MPs approved the Brexit agreement Boris Johnson brokered with the EU... but they rejected his plan to push the legislation through parliament in just three days. This makes it unlikely the UK will leave the EU as planned at the end of the month. And as Sarah Morice reports, the prime minister is now considering whether to follow through on his threat to call a snap election.