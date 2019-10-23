POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey | Money Talks
The Trump administration is lifting US sanctions on Turkey. They were imposed at the beginning of Ankara's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. US President Donald Trump's announcement comes after Turkey agreed to suspend its anti-terror operation in the region. Washington's sanctions announced earlier this month had targeted Turkey's defence and energy ministries. The US also froze the assets of the Turkish ministers of defence, energy and interior, and banned them from transactions that involve the US financial system. For more on this we’re joined by Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He is the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. #OperationPeace #USsactions #Turkey
October 23, 2019
