Hong Kong lawmakers officially scrap extradition bill | Money Talks
After months of protests in Hong Kong, the extradition bill that sparked it all has finally been killed. In a short second reading in the Legislative Council, the amendment was withdrawn without opposition - and without fanfare. It came after a report that Beijing could be planning to replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam, as fallout from unrest in the city grows. Joel Flynn has more. #HongKong #ExtraditionBill #CarrieLam
October 23, 2019
