BizTech Share

Putin hosts first Russia-Africa economic forum | Money talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to double trade with Africa. He made the announcement at the first Russia-Africa summit. Three thousand delegates from all 54 African nations are attending. The focus is on bilateral relations, as well as expanding Russian investment and diplomatic projects across the continent. Ross Cullen sent us this update from Sochi. #BilateralTrade #Russia #Africa