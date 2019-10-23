BizTech Share

Facebook delays launch of digital currency | Money Talks

Facebook has put a hold on its digital currency plans, until it gets the approval of US regulators. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday that he would delay the launch of Libra until lawmakers and regulators were convinced that it did not pose a security threat. Lawmakers are worried the cryptocurrency would enable money laundering and terrorism financing and would disrupt the global financial system. For more, we spoke to Jeffery Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. #Facebook #Libra #USregulators