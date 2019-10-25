World Share

STUDENT MENTAL HEALTH: More At Risk Than Ever?

University students apparently want lectures on how to look after their mental wellbeing, as anxiety and stress levels on campus soar. Do all young people need lessons in mental health? #depression #therapy #mentalhealth Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.