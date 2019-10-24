POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Border Security: Trump hails Turkey-Syria border agreement
02:30
World
Turkey’s Border Security: Trump hails Turkey-Syria border agreement
During his presser at the White House, the US President Donald Trump has taken credit for the “permanent ceasefire” in Northern Syria between Turkey and the YPG. That’s two weeks after Trump announced that American troops would leave the area, which essentially gave Turkey the green light to clear the terror group from its southern border. The move which stoked bipartisan protests here in Washington, resulted in sanctions, which the president has now removed. Our Courtney Kealy has our top story. #TurkeySyria #Trump #TurkeyTrump
October 24, 2019
