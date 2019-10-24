October 24, 2019
02:09
02:09
Russia-Africa Summit: Event hosts 3,000 delegates from Russia, Africa
Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to double trade with Africa. He made the announcement at the first Russia-Africa summit. 3,000 delegates from all 54 African nations attended. The focus was on bilateral relations, as well as expanding Russian investment and diplomatic projects across the continent. Ross Cullen reports from Sochi. #RussiaAfricaSummit #RussiaAfrica #Russia
