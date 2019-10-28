World Share

Preventing terror: How far should states go?

It is called Prevent, a UK government programme to help spot people at risk of being radicalised at an early stage. But like other anti-terrorism measures across Europe and beyond, it is under fire again for breaching people's civil liberties. Guests: Rizwaan Sabir Liverpool John Moores University Edward Marsh Security Analyst Vajahat Shareef Head of Terrorism, Tucker Solicitors Richard McNeil-Wilson Research Associate, European University Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.